Enjoyable Weekend Weather

Isolated Showers & Storms Today
Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 10:08:08-04

Outside of a few isolated showers and storms today, our overall weather pattern over the weekend looks enjoyable with below normal temperatures and a gradual clearing from north to south throughout the day. Daytime highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

We'll keep these seasonably refreshing conditions around for Sunday with highs returning to the upper 80s. There will be a slim chance for showers and storms, mainly south of I-40 tomorrow, otherwise we look to close out the weekend dry.

Monday looks to bring about some changes as another storm system approaches bringing an increase in moisture, as well as a gradual increase in temperatures through the upcoming work week.

