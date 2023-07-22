Enjoyable Weather to Start the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Quiet morning compared to yesterday with below average temps to start the weekend. Highs remain comfortable for July in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sun throughout the day.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our far northeast region late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Severe weather is not expected.

Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll notice a warm up tomorrow with 90s returning to the forecast.

A ridge of high pressure will likely build over the region next week with 100-degree heat returning.

