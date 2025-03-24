Elevated Fire Risk Today

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this Monday morning but a nice warm up ahead. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. An elevated fire risk in place especially for northwest portions of Green Country.

Calm north winds for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs around 80 degrees with dry weather.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with lows around 50° and then upper 70s. A few showers for far southern counties.

Afternoon highs in the low 80s for Thursday with a slight chance for a few showers and storms late in the evening. South winds 15-30 mph.

Scattered showers and storms possible Friday with highs in the low 70s. Gusty south winds continue 15-30 mph.

The chance for showers and storms looks to really go up on Saturday. Severe storms will be possible. Lows around 60° with highs in the upper 70s. We will keep you posted as we get closer with more details.

Have a great week ahead.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

