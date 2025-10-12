Elevated Fire Danger Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Sunday is looking hot with highs around 90°. Mostly sunny skies with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. Increased fire danger, mainly west of Tulsa.

We will see an increase in cloud coverage Monday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs in the low 80s with southeast winds 5-15 mph. A front will move across the area bringing a few rain showers.

Staying dry Tuesday with highs back in the upper 80s and mostly clear skies. Similar conditions through the end of the week.

A few showers and storms Friday night into Saturday as another front moves through the area. Lows in the lower 60s with highs in the low 80s. On Sunday, chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows down to the mid 50s with highs in the 70s.

