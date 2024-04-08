Eclipse Forecast

TULSA, Okla. — After a mild start this morning, pleasant outdoor weather expected this afternoon! Highs climbing near 80 degrees with south winds 5-15 mph. High clouds will filter in throughout the day but you should still be able to enjoy the eclipse! The max phase here in Tulsa will occur at 1:48 PM with 95% covered.

A chance for showers and storms increase late tonight through the overnight hours. Scattered storms will continue throughout the day Tuesday with breezy northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Another chance for showers and storms for Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry conditions starting Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Wind gusts will start to really pick up going towards this weekend with south winds 15-30 mph. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Have a great week!

