Early Taste of Spring-Like Weather

TULSA, OKLA - — High temperatures today are expected to be a good 20 degrees above normal topping out in the mid to upper 70s, along with plenty of sunshine.

A mostly sunny sky and 70-degree warmth are on tap for Thursday with clouds building in by Friday and some gusty south winds.

Changes look likely for the upcoming weekend as a front moves in bringing some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with increasing chances Sunday.

