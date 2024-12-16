Drying Out This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered rain continues this morning but should dry out as a cold front moves through. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon with breezy north winds and highs in the low 60s!

Temperatures in the upper 30s waking up Tuesday morning. A mid of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and breezy south winds. Another cold front moves across Green Country by the evening. A few showers will be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see rain.

Much chillier weather expected for Wednesday with temperatures in the morning around 38 degrees. By the afternoon, highs stay in the upper 40s with breezy north winds and lots of sunshine.

A cold Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s! Highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

As of now, upper 40s as highs along with dry conditions look to be the case for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

