Drying out over the weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Drying out but cooler for Saturday with highs in the mid-50s under a mainly sunny sky.

Calm and clear tonight with overnight lows returning to the 30s.

Southwest winds arrive tomorrow helping to give our temperatures a boost into the mid to lower 60s with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures look to climb back in the 70s by Monday with breezy south winds and plenty of sunshine.

We are tracking our next chance for showers and storms. As of now it looks to move in Wednesday night and continue through early Friday. We will continue to monitor and keep you posted as we get closer.

