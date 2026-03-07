Drying Out and Cooler for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Once the cold front moves out, high pressure will bring cooler and drier weather for the weekend.

Expect quieter conditions Saturday and Sunday with lower temperatures and less humidity.

Highs this afternoon in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tomorrow look for highs around 70 with overnight lows around 50.

Another storm system may move into the Southern Plains early next week. On Monday, chance for showers and storms returning south of Tulsa with a better chance on Tuesday as another cold front approaches.

Depending on how this system develops, severe weather could again become possible. We’ll continue monitoring the setup through the weekend.

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday in the upper 70s and lower 80s then falling into the 60s by Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

