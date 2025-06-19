Drying Off With Lots Of Sunshine

TULSA, Okla. — Patchy dense fog in some locations this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. The majority of Thursday will be dry with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with calm southeast winds.

Friday is looking hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Sunny skies and heat index values up to 103° with breezy south winds.

The weekend looks dry and toasty. We have highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. Winds will start to increase with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up to 100°.

The heat continues through next week with highs in the low 90s. Storm free as of now.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

