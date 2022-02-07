Dry with a Warming Trend

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy Monday morning and then mostly sunny for the afternoon. The high reaching 58°. Winds becoming WSW 5-15 mph.

Highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A front will move through by Thursday, which will drop our highs into the low 50s on that day.

Afternoon temperatures are back to the mid 60s on Friday ahead of our next front, which will drop us to near 50° on Saturday with the chance for some precip.

Temperatures reach the mid 50s on Sunday and we're back to mostly sunny skies.

