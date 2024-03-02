Dry, warm and windy weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A big jump in temperatures is expected this weekend with the help of strong south winds. Look for highs well into the 70s this afternoon and lower 80s for Sunday afternoon!

With strong winds and dry conditions, there's a high grass fire risk over the weekend. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A cold front will approach Monday with a slight chance for a few showers and storms, mostly in eastern and southeastern parts of the region.

Still a few days out so expect some fine tuning to Monday’s storm chances. Behind the front, pleasant weather is expected Tuesday. Another system may bring rain chances back up by next Thursday and Friday.

