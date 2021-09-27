Dry & Hot with Elevated Fire Danger

TULSA, OKLA- — Another hot day can be expected across the area with temperatures climbing into the 90s once again. Normal highs for late September are in the lower 80s.

Dry Conditions will prevail under a sun/cloud mix. SSW 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Elevated fire danger concerns, especially this afternoon with the combination of gusty winds, low humidity and ongoing lack of precipitation.

Highs still in the 90s on Tuesday with more cloud cover expected.

Look for an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday with highs down to the upper 80s.

The wet weather pattern is forecast to continue into at least half of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures near 80° Thursday through Sunday.

