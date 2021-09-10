Watch
Dry Heat Wave to Finish Work Week

Very Warm/Windy with Hazy Sunshine Over Weekend
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 09:50:01-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Hazy sunshine expected as wildfire smoke moves in from the north and likely to stick around for the next couple of days.

Our dry heat wave will continue for Friday with warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. SSW winds 10-15 with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

The combination of hot, dry and breezy conditions will raise the risk of fires this afternoon and over the upcoming weekend. The worst conditions are expected Saturday afternoon with winds gusting upward of 30 mph.

The dry heat wave will continue to dominate our weather pattern for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The next chance of any appreciable rain will not be until the middle of next week.

