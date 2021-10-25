Watch
Dry & Cool Start to Work Week

Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Night
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:29:45-04

TULSA, OKLA- — After a warm and busy weather weekend, conditions will quiet down for the start of the work week.

Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs around 70 degrees. Calm and clear evening with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

We look to warm into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next round of showers and some stronger storms arriving late Tuesday night and continuing into early Wednesday morning.

Periods of rain and storms likely to remain in the area through early Thursday.

With the exception of a mild Tuesday, temperatures will be near or a bit below average for late October.

