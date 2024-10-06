Dry Cool Front Moves In

TULSA, Okla. — A dry cool front will provide northerly winds with lots of sunshine for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s but a nice drop in temperatures by tonight.

We start Monday morning with temperatures in the low 50s, a few could even be in the upper 40s! By the afternoon highs stay in the low 80s with sunny skies and northeast winds 5-15 mph.

There is a slight chance for a isolated shower early Tuesday morning but most will stay dry. Expect mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday morning will start around the mid 50s and then slightly warmer in the mid 80s with a sunny skies.

Still lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 80s and morning lows in the upper 50s.

We could see a big pattern change around the middle of October, which will hopefully lower our daytime highs and bring us a better chance for rain. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

