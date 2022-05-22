Dry, Cool and Breezy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry, but cool and breezy conditions expected for Sunday with skies generally clearing this afternoon.

Daytime highs near 70 degrees with NE winds 10-15 with gusts upward of 25 mph.

Rain and storms move in late tonight and into early tomorrow morning with on and off chances continuing throughout the entire day.

Highs tomorrow afternoon drop into the mid-60s.

More of the same on Tuesday and then turning drier during the day on Wednesday. Highs in the 60s through mid-week.

Mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s on Thursday and then low 80s on Friday.

As of now, for next weekend, there could be some showers around with highs in the 80s.

