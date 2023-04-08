Dry, Calm and Pleasant Easter Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Quiet and pleasantly warm Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs seasonal in the 70s.

Calm and clear evening with temps falling into the 50s after sunset then mid-40s overnight.

Weather for Easter Sunday is looking very nice with temps returning to the 70s for the afternoon under a sun/cloud mix.

Upper 60s for highs on Monday with some widely scattered showers and storms in the area. Back to dry conditions on Tuesday and for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

