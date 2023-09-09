Watch Now
Dry and Warm Weekend

Feeling like Fall starting next week
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 10:38:12-04

TULSA, Okla. — A great weekend in store with highs near 90° and lots of sunshine. Staying dry if you have any outdoor plans.

Things start to change Sunday night as a cold front moves through the area. This will provide widespread showers and storms in the area so make sure you grab the rain gear Monday. This will also drop our highs in the 70s!

We will continue to have a taste of Fall for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the nice weather!

