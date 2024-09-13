Above average temperatures to stick around for now

TULSA, OKLA. — We'll have mostly clear skies tonight with the low down to 66°. ESE 5-10 mph.

Slight chance for a few showers or storms Sunday morning, mainly west of Tulsa County. Clearing skies and turning hot again with the high up to 90°. E 5-15 mph.

Partly cloudy Monday and up to 89°. Morning lows in the mid 60s.

Upper 60s to start Tuesday then upper 80s again. Partly cloudy.

Slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday and around 90°. Lows in the upper 60s.

Low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Slight chance for a few more showers on Thursday. Mornings to start in the low 70s.

As of now, we are looking at big changes next weekend. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and then around 80° on Sunday as a strong cold front moves through the region. The first day of fall is on Sunday. Starts at 7:44 am central time. Chance for showers and storms with the front on Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend in the 60s to around 70°. We'll be able to refine the weekend forecast (timing of the front, temperatures, and rain chances) as we get newer data into the weather center over the coming days.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

