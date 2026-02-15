Dry and Warm Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Sunshine will return for Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Gusty north winds will begin to be more calm by the afternoon.

Monday morning temperatures in the low 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures climb in the low 70s. South winds return 15-25 mph with a limited fire threat.

Low 50s by Tuesday morning with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase with strong south winds 15-30 mph.

A pleasant and warm Wednesday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with morning lows in the low 50s. By the afternoon, highs in the mid 70s. A front will move through with breezy winds becoming north.

Temperatures much cooler Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s and isolated rain chances.

