Mostly to Partly Sunny and Warm Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny start with a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon. Daytime highs warming into the mid-80s with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

A few isolated storms could develop this afternoon, mainly west of highway 75, but should quickly dissipate with the loss of daytime heat.

Tonight, temperatures trending in the 70s after sunset with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected for your Memorial Day. Severe weather is not expected, but if you have outdoor plans for the holiday, lightning could be a concern.

Otherwise partly sunny with afternoon highs returning to the mid to lower 80s.

For the upcoming week, warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with chances for occasional scattered showers and storms likely.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

