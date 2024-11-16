Dry and Mild Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Today will be another mild day under a mostly sunny sky. Highs this afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70 with a moderate south breeze.

Increasing clouds tonight with warmer overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Cloud cover will continue to blanket us tomorrow with highs still managing to climb into the lower 70s ahead of our next system bringing widespread showers and a few storms to the area.

Outside of a few widely scattered chances during the afternoon, the bulk of the precipitation looks to arrive at or around sunset tomorrow and continuing through Monday morning and early afternoon.

Tuesday looks like a nice and sunny day before a stronger cold front moves Tuesday night into Wednesday.

New data is not as aggressive with the colder air at the middle and end of next week, but temperatures still look noticeably cooler!

We've updated the forecast with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s with sunshine at the end of next week. We'll continue to monitor in case any additional changes are needed.

