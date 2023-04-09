Dry and Comfortable Easter Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Weather is looking nice for Easter Sunday and ideal for any outdoor plans with friends and family.

Another pleasant afternoon with daytime highs in the 70s, along with light winds and a sun/cloud mix.

Temps remaining mild tonight with increasing clouds. Overnight lows above average around 50 degrees.

Upper 60s for highs tomorrow with some widely scattered showers and storms in the area.

Dry conditions on Tuesday and for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Strong south winds return for Wednesday and stick around through Friday with mostly clear skies.

