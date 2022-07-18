Drought Conditions Expected To Worsen

TULSA, Okla — A strong ridge of high pressure centered to our west continues to be the dominant feature in our day-to-day weather with no immediate end in sight. Drought conditions will continue to worsen over the region with the lack of beneficial rain.

Today will be the "coolest" of the week with highs holding near 100F in the metro. Some spots north and east of Tulsa may stay in the 90s! Hotter weather is expected near/south of I-40 where heat advisories are in effect.

Tuesday is shaping to be out hottest day in 10 years with highs in some spots nearing 110F. Tulsa's record high for tomorrow is 113F. We'll be close, but perhaps just out of reach.

Triple digit temperatures will remain through the week and into the weekend. Temps may come down a few degrees at the end of the week, only to come back up over the weekend. Please stay hydrated and stay cool as best as possible during this stretch of dangerous heat.

