Dropping Temps With Gusty Winds

*** WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM, WIND GUSTS FROM 40-50 MPH ***

Rain showers now but we could see a transition to a wintry mix as temperatures drop below freezing. Low pressure system right over us that will bring very gusty northwest winds 25-40 mph. Any snowfall will be focused along the Oklahoma/Kansas border. Minor travel impacts throughout today, our main concern will be the cold temperatures. Expect wind chill values to drop in the single digits to near zero.

Extra layers Monday morning as temperatures fall in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 20s.

Dry and sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying below freezing. Morning temperatures in the teens.

Another system could move in around the Thursday/Friday time-frame with possibly some snow in the mix. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

