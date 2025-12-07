Dreary End to the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Dense fog once again impacting the area, especially along and south of I-40 through mid-morning.

Gusty North wind today behind a cold front with highs struggling around 40 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Low tonight in the 20s.

Sunshine returns for Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Highs will likely warm to around 60 degrees for Tuesday with near to slightly above average temps through Thursday!

A stronger cold front is timed out for next Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

As of now, next weekend looks chilly! Morning temps to start in the teens and 20s with highs in the 30s for the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday and 40s by Sunday.

