Dense Fog through Mid-Morning

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 9 AM ***

Visibility of one quarter mile or less are ongoing across the region and are expected to persist through mid-morning. As an upper level low swings through, more clouds will roll in with even a slight shower chance through midday Friday.

Skies will eventually clear from west to east Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s! We'll enjoy a nice finish to the day!

This weekend is looking wonderful with highs in the 60s to perhaps near 70° on Sunday with dry conditions and lots of sunshine! Get outside if you can!

Temperatures next week should start mild on Monday, but beyond Monday data is still struggling to get a handle on things.

Some data keeps temperatures very warm into the middle of next week, while other data brings in cooler/chillier air. Because of the time of year, our forecast is leaning cooler, but expect adjustments as confidence increases one way or the other.

