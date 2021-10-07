Dense Fog Advisory Until 10 A.M.

TULSA, OKLA- — A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 this morning. Visibility of 1/4 mile or less can be expected due to the combination of high relative humidity values with light winds and clear skies.

Please allow extra travel time during the morning commute and don't forget to use low beam headlights.

Once that fog burns off, we turn our attention towards a warming trend starting this afternoon as we sit between weather systems.

Daytime highs in the mid-80s with warmer overnight lows in the 60s.

We'll really crank up the heat and winds starting tomorrow with 90 degree temps returning.

Elevated fire concerns likely over the weekend.

An active weather pattern will return to Green Country Sunday bringing the chance for rain and some possible severe storms mainly during the evening hours.

Behind these storm systems we should see the return of cooler weather.

