Dense Fog Advisory through Mid-Morning

Overall, A Winning Labor Weekend Forecast
Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 08:18:55-04

TULSA, OKLA- — A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect with improvement by mid to late morning.

Warm and mostly sunny this afternoon with highs around 90 degrees. A few clouds moving in this evening with a slim chance for an isolated shower to develop mainly along and west of Highway 75.

Our weather pattern remains the same for Sunday and Labor Day Monday with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Spotty showers and an isolated t-storm will be possible in the area, especially during peak daytime heating.

Don't expect many changes for next week with a slight pop-up storm chance each day and highs in the 80s to near 90°.

The latest guidance suggests we could be in the mid 80s later in the week and next weekend.

