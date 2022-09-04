Decreasing Clouds & Isolated Showers Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Warm conditions will continue with temperatures back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but majority of us are expected to remain dry.

Clear and quiet evening ahead with temps in the 70s then falling into the mid-60s overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, high temperatures around 90 degrees for Labor Day with another round of pop-up showers and storms possible later in the afternoon and in the early evening hours.

Our overall weather pattern will change little through much of the upcoming week. Warm temps with a little more humidity anticipated, along with occasional pop-up showers and storms.

