Dangerously cold Arctic air arrives Thursday

TULSA, Okla — No major weather impacts Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. We'll start with clouds, but should see a little sun by the end of the day. Good day to do some last minute shopping and to run errands.

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES EARLY THURSDAY: No change here. The most important part of our forecast is the abrupt arrival of an Arctic air mass Thursday morning. Dangerous cold will include a shockingly sharp temperature drop behind the front Thursday morning with Thursday afternoon temps expected to fall into the single digits. Extremely dangerous wind chill values between -15°F to possibly as low as -30°F from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Please be prepared and take precautions for what will be dangerously cold conditions.

SNOW CHANCE THURSDAY: While overall amounts continue to look light, accumulating snow is looking likely. This type of a setup is not usually an ideal way for us to get bigtime snowfall, BUT with strong winds, ANY snow and/or blowing snow would be impactful. Precipitation may begin as a light wintry mix, before quickly transitioning to light snow. We'll have to watch for slick spots on roads as temps will drop well below freezing after the front passes.

Regarding snowfall accumulation, don't expect much. Areas south of Tulsa may see a dusting to a half inch, half inch to an inch and half if lucky in the Tulsa metro. Best chance at a couple of inches or more will be in northeast parts of Green Country near the OK/KS/MO/AR line.

The snow won't last long as we'll likely see some clearing into Thursday afternoon. That said, travel on Thursday will likely be impacted for parts of Green Country (mostly northeast) with blowing and drifting snow.

The frigid cold will remain into the holiday weekend, but temps should rebound close to near or just above freezing by Christmas afternoon. The warm up will likely continue into next week with near to above average temps by the middle and end of next week.

