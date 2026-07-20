Dangerous Heat Today and Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA — Monday will be hotter than Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reaching 99 degrees in Tulsa. Thanks to lingering humidity from recent rainfall, it will feel more like 108 degrees during the hottest part of the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late Monday afternoon into the evening, but most locations will stay dry.

The hottest day of the week is expected on Tuesday as a strong upper-level ridge settles overhead. High temperatures will climb to around 102 degrees with heat index values nearing 111 degrees, making heat-related illnesses a concern for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a modest break from the extreme heat. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds, northeast winds, and highs easing back into the mid-90s. While still hot, heat index values should remain closer to 100 degrees.

The relief won’t last long. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will begin climbing again with afternoon highs returning to the mid to upper 90s, and some spots could approach 100 degrees by the end of the week. Most of the area is expected to remain dry, although a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm returns for the second half of Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs should stay in the mid-90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Forecast confidence is increasing that a weak weather disturbance could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms sometime Saturday into Sunday, but the exact timing and locations remain uncertain. If rain develops, it could provide at least a small break from the persistent heat.

Friendly reminder to please limit strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

