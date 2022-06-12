Dangerous Heat Today

TULSA, OKLA- — *** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM ***

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the area this afternoon and early evening with heat index values up to 112 degrees are expected.

Please take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue into the upcoming work week!

However, some continued drying/mixing will allow dew points to lower more going into mid to late week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --