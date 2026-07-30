Dangerous Heat Through Tomorrow

**EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES AREA-WIDE FROM NOON TO 8PM THURSDAY.***

Thursday and Friday will both be hot and humid, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s. When humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 105 to 115 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for parts of eastern Oklahoma where the highest heat index values are expected.

While the heat will be the main story, there will also be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could develop Thursday morning, but the better chance will come Thursday afternoon and evening, especially across northern and eastern Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Friday will likely be the hottest day of the stretch before a cold front pushes through the area later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front before it sweeps south Friday evening.

The payoff comes this weekend.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will settle into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Afternoon highs will return to the lower 90s—slightly below average for early August—and humidity levels will be noticeably lower. Some communities could even wake up to temperatures in the 60s early next week.

The more comfortable weather will stick around through the weekend before temperatures gradually warm back toward seasonal averages during the middle of next week.

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