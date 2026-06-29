Dangerous Heat Settles in the Week

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF NE OKLAHOMA AND ALL OF SE KANSAS FROM 1 PM-8 PM TODAY. THE HEAT INDEX COULD BE UP TO 105° IN SPOTS***

Northeast Oklahoma is settling into a stretch of typical summer weather this week with plenty of heat, humidity, and only limited chances for rain.

Expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds each day. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, while overnight lows stay unusually warm in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Southerly winds will remain breezy at 10 to 25 mph, with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

When humidity is factored in, heat index values will top 100 degrees each afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday for parts of northeast Oklahoma, and additional advisories may be needed on several days this week as dangerous heat continues.

Although temperatures may fluctuate slightly through midweek, the overall weather pattern changes very little. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist into the holiday weekend.

Rain chances remain low for most of the week. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop Thursday and Friday, mainly across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. By the weekend, there is a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms across the region, but coverage is expected to remain spotty. Many communities could stay completely dry while others pick up brief downpours.

Meanwhile, flooding continues along several mainstem rivers across northeast Oklahoma following recent heavy rainfall. Even with the drier forecast ahead, elevated river levels and high water will continue to impact some areas.

Overall, expect a hot Fourth of July week with dangerous afternoon heat, warm nights, breezy south winds, and only slim opportunities for cooling rainfall. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and continue to monitor the forecast for any Heat Advisories or changes in rain chances.

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