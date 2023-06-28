Dangerous heat settles in for the rest of the week

TULSA, Okla — Our first triple digits of the year arrive today, and will stay with us through the end of the week. Heat Advisories are is in effect for today and tomorrow as heat index values range from 105F to 110F with high temps in the upper 90s to mid 100s. Lows tonight will remain warm, holding in the mid 70s to around 80.

Don't expect many changes Friday as the triple digit heat will continue. Additional Heat Advisories will likely be needed. Stay cool and hydrated as best as possible!

A cool front will drop temps back into the low/mid 90s over the weekend and does bring a chance for a few spotty showers and storms as well. Keep your outdoor weekend plans as any storms will likely remain few and far between.

