Dangerous Heat Returns this Week

TULSA, OKLA — Monday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with heat index values near 99°.

The heat ramps up tomorrow as a strong area of high pressure builds overhead. Highs are expected to reach 100° with heat index values around 104°. By Wednesday, temperatures will climb even higher, reaching 101°, while increased humidity could push heat index values as high as 107°. The Tulsa metro and Arkansas River Valley are among the areas most likely to experience the most dangerous heat.

If you have to be outdoors, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water, and check on children, older adults, and pets.

Rain chances become a little more widely scattered to scattered Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches the region. While not everyone will see rain, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be along and north of I-40. Any storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Even with the late-week rain chances, temperatures will remain hot, with highs staying in the upper 90s and heat index values near 105°. Looking ahead, above-average temperatures are expected to continue into next weekend, with only limited opportunities for rainfall.

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