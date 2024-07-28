Dangerous Heat Returns Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — A few showers will be possible this morning, mainly north but not everyone will see rain. Expect partly cloudy skies with breezy south winds. Afternoon highs look to stay seasonably average in the mid 90s.

We start off Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s. By the afternoon expect highs in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies and south winds 10-20 mph. Heat index values between 105-110°.

Expect triple digit temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday as we end the month of July. Mostly sunny with south winds 10-20 mph.

Triple digit heat to start the month of August. Lots of sunshine with dry conditions through the weekend. As of now, highs look to stay in the mid to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Stay hydrated these next few days!

