Dangerous Heat Returns By The Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — One last day of average temps are in store for today. Temps will stay in the low 90s with some areas possibly seeing upper 80s. Showers will be scattered throughout the day helping to keep temperatures in check. Heat indices will be above 100°. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 70s with the threat of showers lingering.

Showers will linger through Saturday morning before clearing out by the afternoon. Behind the rain, the heat will increase and temps will be pushing close to 100°. Heat indices will be around 110°.

The heat will stick around through the weekend and most of next week. Sunday temps will climb into the triple digits. The triple digit temps will be the story for most of next week with temps between 100° to 106° with some areas even hotter. Humidity will drop off during this time, bringing heat indices closer to the actual temperatures.

As the heat intensifies, limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle. Older adults, young children, and anyone working outside will be especially vulnerable as dangerous heat returns.

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