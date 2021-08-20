Dangerous heat returns

Heat Advisory 12pm to 7pm

Get ready for much hotter, muggier weather today with temps climbing in the middle 90s. The heat index could ranger from 105 to 110. Stay hydrated!

A weak front will stall along the Kansas/Oklahoma line Saturday morning with a few showers and isolated storms along and north of I-44.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to middle 90s with heat indices near 105.

More dangerous heat will be possible Sunday with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices 105-110.

