Dangerous Heat Remains For Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Another day of dangerous heat before a cold front gives us some relief. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 100s with heat index values around 110F. Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed in the heat.

A few pop-up storms are possible today giving a lucky few some temporary heat relief and some rainfall. As a cold front slowly moves south tomorrow into Friday, our rain and storm chances will get higher and temperatures will cool down! Highs tomorrow may hold in the 90s with 80s likely on Friday!

An overall cooler and unsettled pattern stays with us into weekend. While this does mean chances for storms for your weekend plans, the rainfall will be welcome. Highest amounts will be across northeast parts of Green Country where 2"-4" of rain may fall. Lower amounts of an inch or less south of I-40.

After a few days of heat relief, the upper ridge will start to settle back in bringing a return to triple digit heat in the middle and end of next week.

