Dangerous Heat Peaks Today

TULSA, OKLA — ***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF GREEN COUNTRY THRU 9 THIS EVENING***

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, with widespread highs of 105° or higher. Some areas could reach 110° or more during the afternoon.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas, while a Heat Advisory covers parts of far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

A weak cold front will begin moving into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will bring a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into Thursday morning.

Most of the area will likely stay dry, but any storms that develop could produce strong, gusty winds, some hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.

Thursday will be a little cooler, but temperatures will still be well above average for late August. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100°, with heat index values again topping 100° in many locations.

The heat will continue into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and highs near or above 100° are expected across much of Green Country.

The combination of extreme heat, very limited rainfall, dry vegetation and occasional gusty winds is increasing fire weather concerns across Green Country.

Avoid outdoor burning whenever possible, and use extra caution with anything that could spark a fire.

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