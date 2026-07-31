Dangerous Heat Peaks Friday

***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES AREA-WIDE FROM NOON TO 9PM FRIDAY.***

TULSA, OKLA — A few showers and thunderstorms may move through northeastern Oklahoma this morning, bringing some cloud cover and briefly slowing the morning warm-up. However, any relief will be short-lived as skies clear and temperatures quickly surge by the afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. When humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 105 to 115 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Oklahoma where the highest heat index values are expected.

Storm chances will increase again late Friday afternoon and Friday evening as a cold front moves into the area. While coverage will remain isolated to scattered, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning before moving out by around midnight.

Behind the cold front, much cooler and less humid air will settle into the region for the weekend and into early next week. Afternoon highs will return to the lower 90s—slightly below average for early August—and overnight lows could even dip into the 60s in some communities.

The comfortable weather won’t last forever. Temperatures will gradually climb back toward seasonal averages early next week before returning to above-normal levels by the latter half of next week. While the heat will build again, humidity levels are expected to stay lower than they have been this week, making conditions a little more tolerable.

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