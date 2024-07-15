Dangerous Heat for Monday

** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 12 PM TO 8 PM **

Dangerous heat expected today with highs in the triple digits. Heat index values exceeding 110° along with breezy south winds and plenty of sunshine. Make sure to stay hydrated and take those necessary heat precautions.

Tuesday still looks hot and humid with highs in the triple digits once again. A front will be moving into our northern counties later in the day that will provide more cloud coverage and a few storms in the evening and the overnight hours.

The cool front looks to arrive through most of Green Country earlier on Wednesday which means it won't be as hot in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with breezy northeast winds. We will keep a chance for a few showers and storms in the area.

A lingering storm chance will remain Thursday morning, but overall we will likely be drying out to wrap up the work week. Enjoy as temps may remain below average into next weekend with perhaps another chance of storms by the end of the weekend.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

