Dangerous heat for Friday, but relief from the heat is on the way

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11am to 8pm**

Dangerous heat will continue the next two days, then relief is on the way! Heat index values of 105F to 115F are likely this afternoon. Tonight, will be a hot and humid evening for high school football. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed.

High temps in the upper 90s to low 100s are likely Saturday. Relief is expected on Sunday with highs in the low/mid 90s! Storm chances are gradually working back into the forecast as well. While a stray shower or storm may develop Saturday, chances will be higher Sunday. Highs are forecast near 90, but any remaining clouds and rain-cooled air from nearby storms could keep some spots in the 80s Sunday afternoon!

High temps much of next week will remain close to our seasonal average…near 90!

