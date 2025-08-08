Dangerous Heat for Friday

***EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR TULSA, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKMULGEE, ROGERS, WAGONER, WASHINGTON AND MCINTOSH COUNTIES FOR HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 111 DEGREES***

The heat continues Friday with highs this afternoon near 100 degrees. Areas along and east of Highway 75 could potential see afternoon heat index values in excess of 110 degrees with heat alerts in effect from Noon to 8 this evening. Please continue to take appropriate heat precautions while outdoors!

Winds will remain gusty out of the south with plenty of sunshine. Very warm this evening with overnight lows around 80 degrees.

Hot and humid weather will continue into the upcoming weekend with triple-digit heat indices expected.

Highs for Saturday in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees with feels like temps up to 110 degrees.

Highs for Sunday in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps up to 105 degrees. There's a minimal chance for showers on Sunday with a better chance for the start of the work week.

