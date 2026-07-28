Dangerous Heat Continues Tuesday

***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES AREA-WIDE TUESDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM.***

Another day of dangerous heat is on the way Tuesday as temperatures climb back above 100 degrees across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. When combined with high humidity, heat index values will soar between 105 and 115 degrees during the afternoon, making it feel even hotter.

Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday evening, and additional heat alerts may be needed later this week. Anyone spending time outdoors should limit strenuous activity, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

There is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Most communities will stay dry, and any storms that do form are expected to remain below severe limits.

Slight Relief Midweek

The weather pattern begins to change Wednesday as the strong upper-level ridge shifts west, allowing a weak cold front and a few upper-level disturbances to move into the region.

Temperatures won’t be as extreme, but it will still be hot. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday, with a few locations still topping 100 degrees. Daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will also return, especially across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated stronger storm cannot be ruled out.

Best Chance for Rain Late Week

Rain chances increase Friday as another weak cold front moves through the area. While not everyone will see rain, this front offers the best opportunity of the week for meaningful downpours and additional cloud cover, both of which could help keep temperatures in check.

A More Noticeable Cooldown This Weekend

The biggest change arrives this weekend. Behind Friday’s cold front, a northerly breeze will usher in cooler air with afternoon highs dropping into the lower 90s—much closer to normal for early August. After several days of dangerous heat, the cooler temperatures will provide a welcome break as we head into the first weekend of the new month.

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