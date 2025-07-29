Dangerous Heat Continues through Mid-Week

*** HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA TODAY ***

More hot and humid weather is on tap for today and again tomorrow. Highs for both days in the upper 90s with some areas topping out around 100 degrees.

Feels like temps upward of 109 with a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 this evening. Please take precautions regardless of where you are, especially during the hottest times of the day!

With a front approaching the area Wednesday night, it's possible a few storms develop over northern portions of the forecast area. The front will also bring cooler temperatures to wrap up the week. A chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Lows in the mid 70s with highs in the low 90s. The heat index up to 99°.

Chance for a few more scattered showers and t-storms on Friday. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, chance for a few more showers and t-storms on Saturday. Slim chance on Sunday, but the chance is there. Morning lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with highs in the mid to the upper 80s.

