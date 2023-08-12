Watch Now
Dangerous Heat and Thunderstorm Chances

Cooler Weather on Monday
Posted at 7:39 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 08:39:12-04

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for today from Noon to 8pm**

A few storm clusters this morning. Some could become strong to marginally severe. Overall coverage will decrease into the afternoon increasing temps and humidity.

Highs today in the mid to upper 90s with additional heat alerts across the region. Feels like temperatures will range from 105 to 115 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Thunderstorm chances will return again tonight and into early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Heat headlines expected tomorrow with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front will bring below average temps to the work week, then expect to heat back up to near or above average in the middle of next week.

